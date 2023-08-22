The developers of Cult of the Lamb have unveiled a new update (patches 1.2.6) dedicated to a collaboration with Don’t Starve Together. This update introduces several new features, including a new Follower and a new mode. Let’s see the official trailer.

First off, the collaboration between Cult of the Lamb and Don’t Starve Together introduces a follower in the shape of a spider. To get it you need to catch spiders that move around the camp until you get a skull, which is then buried in a grave. Thus the new Follower will appear and will be available in different appearances/colors.

Also, there will be new decorations inspired by Don’t Starve Together: Alchemy Engine, Deerclops Figure, Marble Tree, Pig Head Flag, Science Machine, Potted Treeguard and Hay Wall. Finally, there is new music that you can listen to below.