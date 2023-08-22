The developers of Cult of the Lamb have unveiled a new update (patches 1.2.6) dedicated to a collaboration with Don’t Starve Together. This update introduces several new features, including a new Follower and a new mode. Let’s see the official trailer.
First off, the collaboration between Cult of the Lamb and Don’t Starve Together introduces a follower in the shape of a spider. To get it you need to catch spiders that move around the camp until you get a skull, which is then buried in a grave. Thus the new Follower will appear and will be available in different appearances/colors.
Also, there will be new decorations inspired by Don’t Starve Together: Alchemy Engine, Deerclops Figure, Marble Tree, Pig Head Flag, Science Machine, Potted Treeguard and Hay Wall. Finally, there is new music that you can listen to below.
The new mode of Cult of the Lamb
As mentioned, a new mode will also be added to Cult of the Lamb, known as Penance which offers new mechanics inspired by Don’t Starve: hunger and sleep for our character which will also decrease during the crusades (ie dungeon exploration). If either drops too low, a mysterious timer will appear and you will start taking damage. We will have to feed and sleep, otherwise we will die permanently.
To play this mode, you must select it when starting a new game. It is a alternative way to play at Cult of the Lamb.
