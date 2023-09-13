The author team of Cult of the LambMassive Monster, has threatened to cancel the game by January 1st in controversy with Unitywhich as we know announced a much more expensive royalty policy for those who create software using that platform.
To be precise, Unity wants developers to pay for each installation of their games, and it’s clear that this is the case an unsustainable situation especially for small independent studios, which in the last few hours have been making their voices heard loud and clear on social media.
The team gets into the details
In a later post, Massive Monster explained how much and what damage the team would suffer if Unity’s policies were confirmed and a complete rethink did not occur, which was also invoked in practice by the unanimity of the developers involved.
In the presence of such significant costs applied to each individual installation, the study should in fact reorganize projects currently in progress to port them to a different graphics engine, and this would result not only in delays but also in the obligation to acquire new skills.
