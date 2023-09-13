The author team of Cult of the LambMassive Monster, has threatened to cancel the game by January 1st in controversy with Unitywhich as we know announced a much more expensive royalty policy for those who create software using that platform.

To be precise, Unity wants developers to pay for each installation of their games, and it’s clear that this is the case an unsustainable situation especially for small independent studios, which in the last few hours have been making their voices heard loud and clear on social media.