



Cult of The Lamb is one of the hottest titles of 2022 – fast-paced, quirky and hilarious.

The lamb, a small sheep with candid white fur, is commonly associated with purity and innocence, so much so that the Bible defines it as the sacrificial animal par excellence. Although fortunately the sacrifice in the name of God is a custom contained only in the sacred texts, in Christian culture the tradition of consuming lamb at Easter remains as a sign of celebration of the resurrection of Christ.

Massive Monster has decided to create a very particular game that yes, has a beginning related to religious custom but which quickly reveals implications much more fortunate for the poor lamb … or maybe not. Cult of the Lamb has certainly captured attention since its announcement and although in the latest Devolver Digital Showcase there were very interesting titles such as Skate Story and The Plucky Squire, this irreverent work has remained the most awaited.

The game welcomes us with a sad event … our death in fact. In the role of this lamb who does not seem to have an explicit name or particular background, we find ourselves in the presence of four bishops intent on scarifying us so that the prophecy can be fulfilled. We can not help but welcome this sad fate in tears but someone, suddenly and unexpectedly, will give us a second chance, obviously at a price.



While combat is undoubtedly a fundamental pillar of Cult of the Lamb, the management part is equally so to make us stronger and more powerful.

Cult of the Lamb Developer: Massive Monster

Version tested: PC

Availability: 11 August 2022 on PC, Xbox, Playstation and Nintnedo Switch

It is about “He who waits”, a strange entity in chains, exiled by those four bishops who believed they were performing the ritual to fulfill a prophecy but who instead brought us in the presence of one of the most powerful deities, who will grant us in I give the Red Crown. This mystical object will turn into our weapon, making us stronger and helping us in our purpose in this second life: to eliminate the executioners and free the One who waits.

From here begins the adventure in the confines of Cult of the Lamb, an odyssey in which we will literally have to create a cult, recruiting followers whose devotion (a real game currency) will help us obtain upgrades and open the doors to interior of the forest to challenge the four bishops. The title structure is very simple, the gameplay as well, and the aesthetics of the various areas are simply sublime; these are just three of the aspects that have kept us glued to the work of Massive Monster for just over 15 hours, and we do not hide from you that we would have wanted to spend even more.

We have therefore become slaves of a mysterious divinity who has offered us the possibility of avenging ourselves, not out of her goodness of mind but because this will set her free. To show us the way we will think Ratau, a creature once chosen for the same purpose but who after failing she provides guide services and will be our mentor in the initial stages. Poor Ratau, having lost everything, including the Crown that we now wear replaced by him with a paper hat, shows us the place where our main hub will rise: a verdant area that will soon be populated by our followers and useful structures. to make us stronger.

What makes Cult of the Lamb unique is the integration of the management aspect within the dungeon crawler systems: the main purpose obviously remains to make its way to the sound of ax blows and divine explosions, but all this does not it is possible if our cult is not properly developed. Each door leading to the main bosses will only open if we have enough followers, and the required number will progressively increase with the difficulty of the rooms. Also, since random weapons are obtained at the start of each crusade, their rarity and efficiency varies depending on the faith our followers have placed in us.



Before embarking on the crusades against the 4 bishops, brighten the days of your followers with confessions, weddings and sermons: this indoctrination will repay you handsomely.

Basically, without going too far into the facets of this title and thus leaving you the pleasure of discovery, the followers are fundamental to determine our strength in combat and will also help us to collect the three currencies present: coins, devotion and inspiration. The first is obtained mainly during the fighting, at the completion of the rooms, but it can also be earned by the faithful by instituting a sort of tax thanks to the doctrines, while the second will be accumulated when our followers will pray at the altar that stands in the center of our house. . All this will give you the opportunity to build better and better structures that also offer a certain autonomy to the inhabitants, so as not to always have to be hyper-attentive to their needs, for example by erecting a simple bathroom.

Yes: our followers will be hungry on a daily basis and we will have to prepare food for them to fill their tummies, but we know that everything that goes into the stomach will have to come out sooner or later. In Cult of the Lamb we will also have to clean up, more often than we would have expected, “the number 2” produced by these cute little animals, which can later be used as fertilizer for the farm. In order to limit this not exactly pleasant job, you can choose to cook better meals with unlockable recipes by continuing the adventure.

There would really be a lot to say about the management component but we will conclude this section by reminding you, if you take the field as this adorable and diabolical lamb, to pay close attention to your little friends as they are really the key to continue and unlock better weapons and skills. . So after having made them eat, “clean”, after having built their beds, after having listened to their requests (real short side quests) and even after having married them, let’s leave these souls to pray for us and let’s get into the most adrenaline-pumping part of Cult of the Lamb, or the gameplay.

Although at first it seems easy to associate it with many other exponents of the genre, the title of Massive Monster finds a closer commonality with Hades as regards the combat system. It’s obvious we’re pretty far from Supergiant’s masterpiece in terms of general polishing, but the progression and gameplay are very similar, so much so that we have a unique weapon and skill to use with Y (yes, the controller is highly recommended too. on PC), exactly like the launch seen in Hades.



The game world is not limited to our hub and the four paths that will lead us to the main bosses: many NPCs populate these lands and will have interesting quests to offer you.

What they also have in common is the importance of the directionality of the blows; if you have descended into the underworld as Zagreus you will know that it is not enough to spam buttons to get the better of the enemies. The blows of the sword or ax as well as the skill will have to be directed perfectly to hit the targets, otherwise you will waste an attack window with very often numerous and agile enemies.

Being a dungeon crawler, each crusade will be based on procedurally created rooms, therefore with completely random enemy counts or vendor rooms. The combat areas are small and become very dangerous if there are many opponents but, even at the highest difficulties, each run will not take you much more than 10 minutes to get to the boss. The fights are frenetic and always fun, challenging initially if you have weapons with which we are not comfortable, but once you have learned the pattern of attacks of the opponents you can easily get the better of.

After a first phase of initial rooms you can choose which ones to unlock along the way to get to the boss, the latter represented according to a scheme with icons including food, saving faithful, fights and small challenges with bonus / malus. Once you have faced all this you will find yourself in front of the final room where you can finally face the bishop on duty … but no! To be able to face them you will first have to complete the crusade three times, facing the end of the mini-bosses and only at the fourth you will come across the real bad guy.

This expedient greatly prolongs the duration of Cult of The Lamb and also often manages to put you in trouble, as a lot of attention is required to get to the last room with an adequate amount of health. In fact, the mini-bosses are not too demanding but the bishops, on the other hand, are real black beasts strong in a chain of attacks and a constant spawn of minor enemies who have never given us respite. To your rescue there are the aforementioned vendors, who can give you better weapons, or the tarot reader who will give you real passive bonuses such as the 10% chance to recover health when eliminating enemies.



In Cult of the Lamb there is also time for a game of dice or a fishing trip: we executioners too deserve some moments of relaxation, right?

Once you have defeated a bishop and obtained his heart, you can replay the level, facing enemies with increased health and “difficulty”, as many times as you want, in some cases to pursue secondary quests assigned by the NPCs. The game will obviously continue even without completing them, but doing so will reward you with amulet fragments useful for unlocking new cloaks with diversified bonuses. The hearts of the heretics, on the other hand, unlock the four powers of the Red Crown, which are very useful and essential since, for example, you can escape from a run at any time without dying, or increase the health point count.

Alternating the management of our “home” with grueling fights you will arrive at the end, the final boss who is hidden beyond the bishops who, unfortunately, we are sorry to admit that turns out to be quite obvious. The only real weakness of Cult of the Lamb lies in fact in a barely sketched narrative on which the authors could have ventured a little more. While it is true that there are several NPCs that offer side quests as well as the ability to fish or play dice, there is not the presence of a narrative as deep as we could initially believe, and this is really a great shame. Furthermore, the replayability of the title ends when the main quest ends, not offering any invitation to continue the game except for the purpose of pure collecting all the objects in the game.



Followers also follow their own life cycle, arriving as young and then growing old and yes, later dying. Once you are dead you will have an important choice to make….

Finally we must recognize that from the middle of the work on we have encountered some technical problems with bugs or crashes, events that we are sure will be corrected quickly by patch. Last necessary note, which absolutely does not affect the goodness of the game but which is right to point out, is the absence of the Italian language; but do not worry, because the English in which the dialogues are written is easily understood by anyone and in fact there is not such a dense plot as to lead to losing important information.

In conclusion Cult of the Lamb, net of the absence of endgame and a few small flaws, is really an extraordinary game, fun and irreverent enough to surprise and make people smile for its entire duration. We will stay here for hours to describe the many mechanics present, such as the personalization of the faithful, the doctrines, the sermons and all the other interactions, but among these there are some situations so hilarious that talking to you here would be tantamount to committing a mortal sin. In short, Cult of the Lamb is one of the most interesting titles of 2022: frenetic, eccentric and hilarious.

8

/ 10