Success can go to your head, you know. Fortunately, this did not happen to the developers of Cult of the Lamb, the Massive Monster team who explained on the pages of GameRant how they managed to shape the game, combining gameplay as diverse as roguelite and the management genre.

According to the art director of the development house James Pearmain, the authors of Cult of the Lamb have taken a lot of time and effort to be able to overcome the apparent irreconcilability of the roguelite progression with the survival in the dungeons and the management activities related to the maintenance of a settlement.

“The first challenge“Says Pearmain”was to find the right idea. We knew from the beginning that we wanted to combine roguelike combat with the resource gathering of a base building simulator, but it took a long time to come up with and finalize the idea of ​​Cult of the Lamb. A first prototype was focused on boy scouts and the creation of magical weapons, then came the turn of a sandbox where you could ‘create your favorite hell’ in the afterlife, then we thought of a God-like with a tribe to grow and thrive on the back of a space whale. I don’t hide the fact that we met a lot of resistance before finally arriving at the project of a little lamb that gives life to an evil-worshiping animal cult.“.

Entering into the merits of the gameplay he then added: “the next challenge was the biggest one, that is to make the two souls of the game work in harmony. Traditionally, roguelikes are geared towards survival, with activities that require you to go deeper and deeper into the adventure through failures that strengthen the hero. But we also wanted to implement a day / night cycle to make sure cult members have their own daily routines and needs to meet. Achieving harmony between these two things, and achieving it in a way that is smooth and easily accessible to players, has required a lot of work and many attempts on the part of our team.“.

The game has been available for a few days on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S