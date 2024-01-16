Massive Monster has announced the launch of Cult of the Lamb: Sins of the Flesh , i.e. the 1.3.0 update of the beloved game that mixes city builder elements with roguelike ones. Among the standout elements of the patch, the addition of the sex although in a more veiled way than one might have thought.

Note that the Sins of the Flesh update is completely free, but the update was also released at the same time Sinful Pack DLC which for €4.99 adds some themed cosmetic items:

5 new skins for followers: Hammerhead, Ladybug, Tiger, Llama, Sphinx.

6 new outfits for followers

6 new worship decorations

A new, sinful fleece for the Lamb!

The main addition of Sins of the Flesh are the sins, including dedicated rituals, buildings to indulge in mad joy and new doctrines. Sin is precisely a new resource that can be spent to improve the temple, speed up Purgatory, re-doctrinate followers and build new buildings.

Among the new rituals, the one of lust stands out, which transforms a follower into the leader of the Mayflower who, dressed in a crown of flowers, will generate Sin for the player. The followers meanwhile will not work for half a day and will wander around the village completely naked. In short, a typical day in the Multiplayer.it editorial team.

In short, what better opportunity to go back to playing Cult of the Lamb than this substantial update full of sins to commit?