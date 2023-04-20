Cult of the Lamb he’s about to have his big one DLC for free in Relics of the Old Faithwhich we see presented in this trailer with release date announcementset for April 24, 2023, which is the beginning of next week.

It is a update very interesting, which also introduces various unpublished contents to the excellent action RPG with management elements of Massive Monster and Devolver Digital.

In the new adventure, the Lamb must continue to keep his Cult flourishing and loyal followers, especially within the new crusade proposed by Relics of the Old Faith.

The DLC introduces a new story that takes place after the conclusion of the main Campaign, new options that deepen the combat system with more attack possibilities and special abilities, photo mode and several other additional features.

New challenges, additional characters and other activities are added to the original contents of Cult of the Lamb, significantly enriching the game’s play offer. There will also be changes to bosses and dungeons, with an overall increase in replay value.

All this is now near: Relics of the Old Faith will arrive next week, April 24, 2023, as a free update for owners of the game. If you want to know him better, we refer you to the review of Cult of the Lamb published on these pages.