Developers Massive Monster’s entertaining dungeon-crawling management sim Cult of the Lamb is getting a massive free update next Monday, 24th April, introducing a new post-game storylie, “deeper” combat, new building options, and more.

there’s a lots going on in Relics of the Old Faith, as the update is known, starting with the introduction of Relics and heavy attacks as part of Cult of the Lamb’s improved combat. It also adds remixed dungeons featuring revamped enemies and bosses, including new versions of the base game’s four Guardian Bishops as confirmed during Nintendo’s indie showcase.

Away from the dungeon-crawling side of things, Massive Monster says the game’s cult management portion will get new followers, plus a range of new buildings – including a kitchen with its own chef for more efficient cooking, a (non-collapsing) shared shelter Capable of housing up to three followers, a crypt to keep graveyard sizes under control, plus farm plot signs which followers can plant stuff around for better crop organization.

Cult of the Lamb – Relics of the Old Faith update trailer.

Elsewhere, Massive Monster is promising new quests, progression systems, and secrets, a new photo mode, new accessibility options, plus a bunch of new post-game content. There’s the aforementioned new storyline, for instance, plus a new Permadeath, Gauntlet, and Boss-rush modes which become accessible after completing the game.

To reiterate, all this will be free on Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and PC when Cult of the Lamb’s Relics of the Old Faith DLC launches next Monday, 24th April.