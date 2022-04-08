Cult of the Lambthe interesting action adventure developed by Massive Monster, is shown with the first video from gameplaylasting about eighteen minutes, published by Game Informer.

Announced at Gamescom 2021, Cult of the Lamb will put us in command of a lamb possessed (yes) that gives life to a cult with the aim of spreading it across the world, gradually finding new and faithful followers.

Of course there will be pitfalls and dangers, which we can face using the sword and a set of powers provided by the divinity who saved us, giving life to highly spectacular battles.

Commented by creative director Julian Wilton, the movie shows different sequences of Cult of the Lamb, also revealing the peculiar graphic style of the game and its bizarre color choices.