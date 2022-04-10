Through Game Informer, the developers of Cult of the Lamb showed nearly 18 minutes of gameplay with commentary on the game’s scenes and what to expect from the wacky action released by Devolver.

Devolver Digital has a nose for interesting indie and low-budget productions, and Cult of the Lamb reflects this definition a lot: action, dungeon crawler but also with builder elements, also inspired by some western animation concepts such as Gravity FallsCult of the Lamb puts us in the shoes of a possessed lamb.

And in fact it would be easy to be fooled by the innocent and bobbing appearance of our sheep avatar, if you do not take into consideration the environments for which it is located. graze or the expression on his face when he saves other lambs about to be sacrificed. Or when you select the command “Indoctrine to worship”. Or when you position yourself on carefully painted red pentacles to exit the dungeon on duty.

Cult of the Lamb will be released for PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S and PC during 2022and in all likelihood it is one of the indies to keep an eye on for the remaining eight months of the year.