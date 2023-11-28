No sooner said than done: the Cult of the Lamb account has skyrocketed to over 300,000 followers.

We will probably see some in the future sex in Cult of the Lamb , unless the promise made by development studio Massive Monster about X was a simple joke. It all started with a message posted by the title’s official account: “We will add sex to the game if we reach 300,000 followers by the end of the year.”

The sins of the flesh

Considering that on November 23rd the free maxi update “Sins of the Flesh”, translating to “Carnal sins”, was announced for the beginning of 2024, it is not unlikely that the addition of sex was already foreseen and that the message it was just a marketing trick. In any case, it is now reasonable to expect the arrival of some ritual orgies among the animals of our cults, considering the theme of the game.

Even the publisher Devolver Digital wanted to compliment Massive Monster on the sex.

In short, all is well that ends with a consensual exchange of fluids.