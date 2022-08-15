To celebrate the great success of Cult of the Lamb, Devolver Digital has partnered with We Are Robots to give birth to a customized version of the PlayStation 5 DualSense.

The Australian company is known for its specialization in creating custom controllers and accessories, and thus drew inspiration from the original idea of ​​the game to give the DualSense a look similar to that of the game’s protagonist lamb.

The pad thus takes up the sacrilegious iconography of the Massive Monster adventure, and gives the DualSense a soft contact with the warm wool of the main character’s fleece (not gold), an idea similar to the one that Microsoft already adopted to make the controllers furry cats inspired by Sonic at the launch of the second movie.

Unfortunately the DualSense will not be available for purchase, but have been up for grabs in a competition valid only for residents of the United States, Australia and Canada.