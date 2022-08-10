Cult of the Lambthe long-awaited roguelike developed by Massive Monster and produced by Devolver Digital, is shown with a video from gameplay which includes the first thirteen minutes of the campaign.

Waiting for the review, you will remember that we tried Cult of the Lamb a few weeks ago, finding fascinating the peculiar mix of mechanics put in place by the game, which is divided into several phases.

At the command of a little lamb who is suddenly possessed by a powerful demon, in Cult of the Lamb we will have the task of giving life to a real religion, gathering followers and defeating anyone who tries to hinder us.

To complement this system we find a very particular and captivating graphic style, which will not fail to conquer fans of comic representations.