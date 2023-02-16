When the school where she teaches in Moscow imposed patriotism courses in September, Tatiana Chervenko refused to teach “propaganda” to her eighth grade students, aged around 13, in the midst of a Russian attack on Ukraine.

At first, the teacher taught mathematics during the hours reserved for patriotic education, but soon, under pressure from the management, she addressed the subject without reproducing the Kremlin’s speech.

The act of resistance earned two warnings. In October, men with their faces covered abducted her from school, put her in a police vehicle and held her for hours. In December, she was fired.

Tatiana Chervenko, 49, refused to submit to the orders of her hierarchy because she considered the classes in question, called “important conversations”, as an attempt to militarize students’ thinking.

“They want to make little soldiers. Some will go to war, others will manufacture munitions and others will create computer systems for all of this,” she told AFP.

– Back to school and Kalashnikov –

The Kremlin’s objective, when launching its offensive against Ukraine on February 24, 2022, was to achieve a quick victory, but it was frustrated by the fierce resistance of the Ukrainians, supported with Western arms shipments.

Now, the government claims that Russia is the target of a war provoked by the West and that each and every citizen must be prepared to defend the homeland, drawing a parallel with the fight against the Nazis during World War II.

It was following this logic that President Vladimir Putin ordered in September the mobilization of hundreds of thousands of civilian reservists who are now fighting and dying at the front.

For the Russian sociologist Grigori Yudin, the Kremlin prepares the population, both adults and children, for an “important existential war”. And “important conversations” in schools are part of that strategy, he says.

Themes address the glorious Russian and Soviet past, national symbols, and social issues related to family and culture. The Kremlin is seen as championing conservative values ​​in the face of a decaying West.

In the video “Russia’s Place in the World”, shown in classes on February 13, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sergei Lavrov, responds to a boy who asks him how “young citizens can help their country”.

“The drawings that children send to the front, we see in the reports […] How important they are for soldiers,” says the minister.

For Grigori Yudin, this demonstrates a desire for “a complete and radical transformation of education, to mobilize Russian youth to wage war”.

In addition, Russia hopes that from the next school year, which will start in September, students will receive basic military training, which includes handling grenades and Kalashnikovs, as in Soviet times and in the Cold War.

“Education now has two functions: propaganda and basic military training”, considers the expert, who declined to reveal whether he went into exile, as did many of his colleagues who are critical of power.

In addition, posters were displayed in the streets praising the Army and national “heroes”. Since March, the act of discrediting the military forces can be punished with up to 15 years in prison.

On television, programs and documentaries about the conflict in Ukraine are omnipresent, reinforcing the message of a nation that must mobilize at all costs.

– “Cult of death” –

“Life is greatly overrated”, declared Vladimir Soloviev, one of the main voices of the Russian media machine, for example, in January. “Why be afraid of the inevitable?”

The Orthodox Church also played its part, with Patriarch Kirill assuring that dying at the front made up for “all sins”.

“There is a glorification of war, elements of a death cult,” judged Grigori Yudin.

Andrei Kolesnikov, political scientist at the Carnegie Center, pointed out that Russian leaders seek to form a society that defends the regime with fire and iron.

“Future generations must humbly apply the will of the state,” he said.

Many Russians agree, like Nikolai Karputkin, a visitor to a military amusement park near St. Petersburg, where families can watch tanks and children learn to shoot or carry out an infantry offensive with guns in hand.

“We are not fighting a war against Ukraine, but a war against the West, a war against the Western values ​​they want to impose on us,” said the man, a 39-year-old father.

“We must defend the traditional values ​​and sovereignty of our homeland.”