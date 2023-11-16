Home page World

From: Nadia Austel

Split

Gatorade will probably return to Germany in April 2024. (Symbol image) © lovleah/IMAGO/Symbol image

In the USA, Gatorade is a common sight on the sidelines – in Germany you couldn’t buy it for a long time. Now the cult should return.

Munich – Sports drinks in bright colors are available from a number of brands. However, a well-known brand is not forgotten on German beverage market shelves: Gatorade. However, that should change soon. The cult drink from the 1990s, which is sold in over 80 countries worldwide, will return to German supermarkets.

According to the Food newspaper The beverage marketer Drinks & More has entered into an agreement with the mega-corporation PepsiCo to bring Gatorade back to German shelves. The first attempt to gain a foothold on the German market with the sports drink ended in 2009.

Gatorade comes to Germany – Prime attracts FC Bayern Munich as a partner

The new attempt can also be seen as a declaration of war on market competitor Coca-Cola, reports the news portal n-tv.de. Because he tries to use his Prime Hydration sports drink FC Bayern Munich to make it popular in Germany. According to the football club, the company will be the “new Official Isotonic Drink Partner of the German record champions”.

In the first phase of the agreement, the brand’s drinks will initially be sold exclusively in the Allianz Arena on home match days. A limited FC Bayern Prime bottle is also being planned for the German market. In the USA, Prime achieved a high level of awareness right from the start of the company’s founding. The popularity is due, among other things, to two faces who stand behind and in front of the brand and particularly appeal to younger target groups: musicians KSI and Scandal YouTuber Logan Paul.

Prime and Gatorade: Competitors in the Global Market

With FC Bayern Munich As an advertising partner, Coca-Cola has now opened the door to the local market for Prime Hydration. PepsiCo could now jump on the sports drinks bandwagon towards Germany with its partner Drinks & More. There is a similarity between the products that cannot be overlooked: both tout the hydrating properties of their drinks and present them as compatible with a healthy and sporty lifestyle.

And external parallels can also be seen. Both brands rely on 0.5 liter bottles with a wide bottle neck and an intense coloring of the drinks. Gatorade is available in bright dark blue, orange, yellow, light blue, red and green, Prime Hydration is available in bright purple, orange, green, light blue, pink and red.

Gatorade and Prime Hydration are entering the European market

According to Drinks & More, in the case of Gatorade in Germany, the “Orange”, “Tropical Burst”, “Cool Blue” and “Lemon” variants will be offered in half-liter bottles. PepsiCo has owned the brand since 2001 and it was taken off the market in this country in 2009. However, Gatorade should be available again in Germany in April 2024.

Prime Hydration was launched in the USA in early 2022 and is expected to hit the Swiss market in 2023, according to the sales partner Conaxesstrade.ch communicates. The “global lifestyle drinks brand” can already compete with the “big players on the international market”.

Prime Hydration has secured FC Bayern Munich as an advertising partner in Germany. (Symbolic image) © IMAGO/Manfred Segerer

Gatorade can be counted as one of these big players. The British management consultancy Brand Finance listed the brand in 6th international position in the non-alcoholic drinks category with a brand value of 4.9 billion US dollars. The brand was developed in Florida in 1965 and earned this importance in the market Food newspaper through numerous partnerships with athletes, teams and leagues. In many US sports, a “Gatorade shower” is even mandatory after major successes, for example in American football. (n/a)