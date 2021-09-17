A sequel to cult-classic sci-fi adventure Outcast is in the works, with original developer Appeal Studios once again at the helm.

Outcast 2: A New Beginning, as the sequel is known, unfolds 20 years after the original adventure (which released back in 1999) as preposterously named series protagonist, and ex-Navy Seal, Cutter Slade returns for another jaunt across the alien world of Adelpha.

This time, the planet is under threat of invasion, as a ruthless army of robots begins enslaving and murdering its citizens. Cutter’s mission – unfolding as a 3rd-person open-world action-adventure that should be familiar to fans of the original – is to mount a resistance, liberate the people, and rid Adelpha of the robot invaders once and for all.

Outcast 2 – A New Beginning – World Trailer.

“Resurrected by the almighty Yods,” explains the announcement, “[Slade] has returned to find the Talans enslaved, the world stripped of its natural resources, and his own past intertwining with the invading robot forces. It’s up to him to go on a mission and save the planet again. “

THQ Nordic – which acquired the rights to the Outcast IP back in 2019 – says to expect a “non-linear science-fantasy story with dynamic plot progress based on player actions”, jetpack traversal, the ability to craft personal weapons from “dozens” of different modules, and an open world that’s rich with dangerous wildlife and hidden temples. Original game composer Lennie Moore is also back for the sequel.

There’s no word of a release date for Outcast 2 just yet, but THQ Nordic says it’ll be launching on Xbox Series X / S, PlayStation 5, and PC sometime “soon”.