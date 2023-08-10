NNobody has to be ashamed if the scales tip something on a milestone birthday, a hedonistic life usually leaves its mark on the body. However, Porsche is taking the 60th birthday of the iconic 911 sports car as an opportunity to present a particularly light special model, at least compared to the other representatives of the 992 generation. The 911 S/T, limited to 1963 units, has an unladen weight of 1380 kilograms, that is 200 Kilos less than she drives around the base model of the Carrera.

Nothing has been saved on the engine, the naturally aspirated boxer engine with a displacement of four liters unleashes up to 525 hp (386 kW), provided the driver dares to target the required speed of around 7600 rpm. 100 km/h from a standstill are reached in 3.7 seconds, accompanied acoustically by a lightweight sports exhaust system. It is shifted exclusively by hand, which saves a lot of weight, as does the clutch, which has been reduced by ten kilos.

The basis of the special model is the 911 GT3 with touring package (510 hp), which is also not slow, but with a few changes, which above all required the art of omission. There is no rear axle steering, magnesium rims reduce the rotating mass on the wheel. The roof, doors and flaps are made of carbon fiber, which is also used for the roll cage and the stabilizer on the rear axle.

If you want to give yourself the special model for a milestone birthday, for example, you have to bring at least 292,000 euros with you. The lettering shown in the picture is part of the heritage design package, which costs another 17,000 euros. The customer can choose the start number on the door as long as it is between 0 and 99. You should not cancel the lettering on the rear, because it is made of pure gold. And we almost forgot: A suitable anniversary chronograph for the wrist is available for another 12,000 euros.