Appetecchia (Isfort): “Before talking about the future of the camalli, the port of Genoa must have a staffing plan”
Genoa – The only company of various goods workers, the company of Genoese port workers, the so-called camalli, from tomorrow for three days at the polls to decide on its new governance structure. The challenge is characterized by an unexpected internal split, but above all it is part of a context of great uncertainty for the professional future of the category.
But
#Culmv #company #unique #Italy #autonomy
Leave a Reply