The announcement of the alternative list to the console is closer Welcome: “We do not do it out of spite”

Genoa – The setting is not really port, but it is also true that the image of the camalli has radically changed over the times: they don’t live only on the quay and in the Call Room. Sure though thinking about them as they enter Palazzo Lomellino, in the middle of the most beautiful street in Genoa almost halfway along Via Garibaldi, is a little strange.