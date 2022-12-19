Genoa – The battle of the workers continues administered by the port of Genoa, about 80, who operate within the Culmv. “With wages that, for the month of November, are around 150 euros – the trade unions denounce – the port’s administrated are in a delicate condition to say the least. The drop in work that characterized i autumn months it cannot be managed without protection and must not impose further sacrifices on those who have been experiencing a state of work and social anxiety for months now”.

“It is unthinkable – continues a note from the workers’ representatives – that in the port of Genoa, also always mentioned by President Signorini for its volumes, for the prestige and importance it holds at an international level, economic conditions of this nature could be created . Despite the many multi-level reassurances, from the Port System Authority to Municipality of Genoathe economic conditions of the temporary workers of the port of Genoa remain and even worsen: it is evident that every means available to the trade union to ensure that starvation paychecks remain a bad stumbling block rather than a sad Christmas reality”.

“The stabilization envisaged in the agreements – and related addendums – envisages a double track: one with the administration agency, the other in the shareholdings of the Municipality. To be able to have this opportunity too – closes the note from the regional secretariats Nidil Cgil Felsa Cisl and Uiltemp Liguria – the workers have decided to return “on call” losing the protections of the previous contract. Unfortunately, in the Municipality’s subsidiaries, to date, there has been the stabilization only a couple of workers”.