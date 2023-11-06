The name says it all: this Rolls-Royce Cullinan is a bit too much of a good thing.

Widebodies are always a bit questionable, but it can be very brutal. Consider, for example, Koenig’s creations. However, there are also cars for which a widebody is really not a good idea. The Rolls-Royce Cullinan is such a car.

The Cullinan is already quite clumsy, so if you lower and widen it, it will quickly look ridiculous. This is proven once again today by Spofec. That is the branch of Novitec that deals with Rolls-Royces.

Novitec sometimes knows how to keep it subtle, but they didn’t do that here. The car is called ‘Overdose S’, so that was not to be expected. The Overdose S is even slightly thicker than the Cullinan Overdose that they presented in 2021.

With the body kit, this Cullinan is another 12 centimeters wider than the original. This brings the total width to 2.12 meters. At the same time, the car has been lowered by 4 centimeters. This makes it seem as if the suspension has collapsed under the weight, but according to Spofec this improves agility.

There is at least one part that is cool and those are the rims. Those are manhole cover rims. Rolls-Royce now also offers this, but not under the Cullinan. The rims you see here come from Vossen and measure 24 inches.

Spofec also gives the Cullinan some extra power. Thanks to some software adjustments, you have a power of 707 hp and a torque of 1,060 Nm. For this you must have the Cullinan Black Badge, which has 600 hp as standard.

With the upgrades, this mobile apartment complex can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.6 seconds. That is impressive, in the same way as Erica Terpstra winning a sprint from Dafne Schippers. For safety reasons, the top speed remains the same: it is still limited to 250 km/h.

This article Cullinan Overdose S suffers from serious obesity first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Cullinan #Overdose #suffers #obesity