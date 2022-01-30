Joe Cullen has won the final of the Darts Masters in Milton Keynes. He was too strong for Dave Chisnall 11-9, although he had the greatest difficulty in the world to finally get the winning dart.











Cullen defeated José de Sousa 11-8 in the semifinals. Chisnall defeated Jonny Clayton 11-6 in the other semi-final and already dealt with World Cup finalist Michael Smith, James Wade and Stephen Bunting earlier in the tournament.

Cullen won 10-7 against Michael van Gerwen in the quarterfinals earlier on Sunday. Van Gerwen reacted to his elimination on social media. “I can blame myself for playing so badly. All credits to Joe Cullen and success in the semi-finals,” writes Van Gerwen. “For me it is time to focus on next week”, concludes Van Gerwen, who starts the Premier League on Thursday in Cardiff.

Eleventh arrow hit

Cullen took the lead early on, but gave up a 2-5 lead just as quickly. At 5-5, Cullen hit the gas again and brought the gap back to three, and that was it for a long time. At a score of 7-10, Cullen got his first game arrows, but he left them unused. A leg later, Cullen failed again when he got multiple darts to take the match. Chisnall had the chance to tie the score and pull out an all-deciding leg, but just then, Cullen hit the mark. His eleventh game dart gave Cullen his first major win.

Immediately after the match, the emotional Cullen fell into his father’s arms, who witnessed his son’s greatest victory in the hall. ,,This is what I dreamed of: to win a big TV tournament. Hopefully this is the first of a lot of wins,” Cullen said afterwards. “Did I miss ten? I didn’t realize there were that many, haha. But when I finally hit the double 18, it really felt like a huge liberation.”