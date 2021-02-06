A.When the farmer Karsten Dahl Schmidt climbed a tree in November 2020 to peer between coniferous branches at the neighboring property, he still refused to believe it. Since the previous evening, a Saturday, people in white protective suits and breathing masks have been walking across the barren area, which is under the Danish military administration. With a crash, excavator shovels dig their way into the sandy ground and dig meter-long trenches in the spotlight. A scene like from a thriller, so unreal, even when Dahl Schmidt picks up his cellphone in the tree top and starts filming the goings-on right next to his field.

“I climbed a tree ten to fifteen meters to see how mass graves are being dug for the mink,” Dahl Schmidt speaks into his phone and waves over the area criss-crossed by earthen walls: “500 meters from my water pumping system that I am responsible for use me, my family and my animals. ”The 29-year-old farmer from West Jutland posts his video on Facebook. There it is divided more than 2,300 times within a short period of time – a considerable number in Denmark with its 5.8 million inhabitants. While the video wafts through the social networks in the following days, media all over the world are reporting on mutated coronaviruses on Dutch and Danish mink farms and the Danish government has to justify itself to parliament and mink breeders when and why it is about the mass slaughter of around 17 million animals has decided whether to be infected or not, Dahl Schmidt continues to care for cattle and fields. And wait.