While on the other side of the Atlantic Meghan Markle Try to conquer the stoves with their kitchen program in Netflix, ‘With Love, Meghan’ in the midst of a flood of criticism, in British territory the gastronomic conversation revolves around a book that, although it was published last year, has once again gained relevance: Tom Parker Bowlesson of the Queen Camila.

Parker Bowles, gastronomic critic and writer with a solid career, in this book, more than a simple collection of real recipes, enters readers in the history of the monarchs through their diet, revealing fascinating details about their tastes, customs and even their small hobbies when sitting at the table.

Among the most curious revelations, the relationship of her mother, Queen Camila, with the kitchen, stands out. Although today it is not seen near the fire, there was a time when he cooked daily for his children. “It was always a good cook,” says Parker Bowles. “He made a wonderful roast chicken and his meat cake was exceptional.” He also recalls with love the simple but delicious salads that he used to prepare, and the way in which homemade food was associated with moments of family happiness.

However, of course, since Camila’s role in the kitchen changed dramatically. «I don’t think cooking for him (the King Carlos III), To be honest. They have a team of very good chefs «, his son admits frankly. »I don’t think there’s much of ‘love, I’m already at home, what about dinner?’ It is a bit more planned than that «.









Sustainable food

What has not changed is Camila’s love for Porridge, that traditional British breakfast made of cooked oatmeal. “He eats it every day, without exception,” reveals Parker Bowles. But no one is any porridge. Camila sweeps her breakfast with the honey that occurs in the hives of her farm in Raymill, near Bath. «My mother donates most of her honey to Fortnum & Mason, where it is sold in special jars. All benefits are destined to one of their beneficial organizations. It is a delicate and sweet honey, as good mixed with Darjeeling tea as with oatmeal or yogurt, ”he says.

And it is that she and King Carlos III are passionate defenders of sustainable food, and at home, or rather, her palace, “the waste is not admitted,” emphasizes the author, who clarifies that “everything left over from dinner becomes something else, or appears the next day. Nothing can be thrown «. Its commitment to organic farming is well known, and the royal family has maintained sustainable practices long before they were a fashion. “It’s not just a speech, he really lives according to those principles,” says his stepson. »Talking to him about the different varieties of plums or pears is fascinating.”

Customs and traditions

The monarch also has a peculiar habit that few know: do not have lunch. “He doesn’t eat at noon,” explains Parker Bowles. “Breakfast nuts and honey, but does not try bite again until dinner.” And when that moment comes, its favorite dish is the lamb. “He loves the lamb well done,” confesses his stepson, who also ensures that the sovereign is passionate about scrambled eggs with smoked salmon. “And who is not?” He jokes.

The book also explores one of the great real traditions: tea time, which “can be dangerous”, warns Parker Bowles. »If you neglect, you can finish with a hot breakfast, a lunch, a copious snack and then a dinner. It is an endless feast «. Queen Camila is still faithful to this custom, and the family meets around a round table to share the snack after a day outdoors. »We can have been looking for mushrooms or, in my case, buying second -hand cooking books«, says the author, which has a collection of more than 4,000 volumes dedicated to gastronomy.

The collection of mushrooms is, in fact, one of Carlos’s favorite activities. “They are deeply competitive with the search for mushrooms,” reveals Parker Bowles. “Both know the species very well and are always attentive to find the best specimens.” The fond of mycology is just a sample of respect and fascination that both feel for nature and cooking with fresh and local ingredients.

Among the recipes that Parker Bowles rescued in his book, are some adapted from the current chef of the Royal House, Mark Flanaganwho cooked for both Queen Elizabeth II and the current monarchs. “The royalty cuisine has always been a combination of French high gastronomy and simpler British dishes, but with first level ingredients,” explains the author. «Therefore, traditionally, the menus have been written in French. Queen Elizabeth II was absolutely fluid in the language and if an accent was out of place in the letter, she corrected it immediately.

Thus, Parker Bowles’ book is not only a recipe compendium, but an intimate portrait of the real family relationship with food. “In the past, royalty food was a matter of state,” he reflects. «What the king or queen ate marked trend. Today, royalty still has a special relationship with food, but in a more accessible way, closer to people ».

Meanwhile, in Hollywood, Meghan Markle’s vision about gastronomy has found more detractors than fans. ‘With Love, Meghan’ has been described as “a filling show, of lifestyle without substance” and “an exercise of narcissism”. Criticisms have been hard and, in some cases, ruthless. “A trip to the ego that is not worth it,” The Guardian titled. In comparison, Parker Bowles’ book has been received with enthusiasm and appreciation, both by kitchen lovers and those interested in British history and traditions.