Culiacán, Sinaloa.- A nostalgic image of the Pizza on the Culiacan Boardwalk has gone viral on social media, evoking memories among the city’s residents.

According to the publication, this was The first pizzeria in Culiacánoperating since the late 1970s and early 1980s, initially under the name “La Tavola Pizza”.

The image, captured on September 8, 1995, shows the iconic triangular shaped premises and has unleashed a wave of nostalgic comments.

Many culichis recalled how they used to gather there with their families to eat or celebrate birthdays.

Pizzeta del Malecón

“I had some really cool games” and “They made me a piñata there”some users commented. Other users also mentioned nearby restaurants that evoke similar memories, such as the Fable Pizza behind the zoo, the Baskin-Robbins with its mascots, and the Jack in the Box.

This publication has served to help the inhabitants of Culiacán fondly remember a bygone era and the emblematic places that were part of their history.

