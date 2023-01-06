Choix.- Dozens of heavily armed men guard the access to the mountain municipality of Choix, Sinaloamore than 12 hours after Ovidio ‘El Ratón’ Guzmán López was arrested in the community of Jesús María, belonging to Culiacán.

This could be verified by DEBATE thanks to a video where at least 15 vehicles of different types and brands are parked next to the popular ‘arch’ that formalizes the entrance to Choix.

The recording was made by a person aboard another car, a unit that was about to pass the checkpoint made up of members of organized crime, presumably belonging to some faction of the Sinaloa Cartel (CDS).

In the background, a fragment of the corrido ‘El Deportivo’ can be clearly heard, interpreted in collaboration by Ernesto Barajas from Enigma Norteño and Jesús Ortiz from Fuerza Regida.

The information obtained by this means of communication ensures that the group of highly armed civilians carry out surveillance work, but do not limit access of those who seek to enter to Choix, Sinaloa.

The checkpoint at the entrance to the municipality occurred hours after Ovidio ‘El Ratón’ Guzmán was arrested in a joint operation by SEDENA and the National Guard during the early hours of Thursday, January 5, in what represented a new chapter of the Culiacanazo.