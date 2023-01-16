Before the violent events unleashed throughout the entity for the Ovid’s arrest N on the so-called “black Thursday”, the state and municipal governments Culiacán have responded with a campaign to recover the image of Culiacán and the spirit of its inhabitants.

“Sinaloa beats for its people” is called the campaign of the state government to exalt the social and family values ​​of the Sinaloans and their contributions to the culture of Mexico.

We recommend you read:

However, the effort must go further. The definition of an agenda for the reconstruction of social peace in Sinaloa is urgent, and the three levels of government are taking time to do so. The UAS has already started a series of events and forums to analyze what happened on Thursday, January 5 in Sinaloa to determine what is being done wrong and what must be done to prevent similar events from happening again.