Culiacán has been the first municipality affected by the cuts made by the State Goverment to the state works plan due to the expenses generated by the purchase of 700 thousand tons of corn last year. The Sinaloa government is investing 100 million pesos monthly to prevent damage to the production acquired from farmers as part of the corn marketing.

To date, 1,200 million pesos have been spent in this area. This has caused the resources budgeted for three main infrastructure works for Culiacán to be diverted. Among the projects are: paving the left bank of the boardwalk; the connection of La Costerita with Alturas del Sur and the work that will connect Las Torres Boulevard with Ganaderos Boulevard.

The possibility that the rain stimulation program will be canceled keeps the Sinaloa agricultural sector in suspense. Yesterday, the Secretary of Agriculture and Livestock, Jaime Montes Salas, declared himself confident that the program will be carried out and, at most, it will be postponed until July 15. However, he admits that it is the lack of financial resources that is causing this delay. In the midst of this crisis, the Confederation of Associations of Farmers of the State of Sinaloa (Caades) in the voice of his leader, Marte Vega, has already announced that he does not have money to finance the rain bombing.

The State Attorney General’s Office, headed by Sara Bruna, is preparing an appeal to appeal the instruction of the federal judge so that the Control judge annuls the connection to the process and withdraws the precautionary measures against the rector of the UAS, Jesús Madueña Molina, in the trial being followed for the alleged irregular purchase of tortillas and derivatives. The Prosecutor’s Office will argue with evidence that sufficient evidence was provided to keep the university official under trial in his capacity as a public servant. The topic seems to be going on for a long time.

It will have to be the Morena National Steering Committee the one that defines whether the re-elected federal representative for District 07, Merary Villegas, remains the leader of the party in Sinaloa. The three-time federal legislator declared herself willing to abide by the leadership’s instructions, but she also did not affirm that she would leave office to defuse the controversy that has arisen around her. Regarding the case, the state governor, Ruben Rocha Moyahe no longer wanted to speak.

In Culiacán, Mayor Juan de Dios Gámez is fulfilling in advance the campaign promises he made in his recent crusade for the Municipal Presidency of the capital of Sinaloa. One of the most relevant is to increase the number of municipal police, and this will also depend on the consent of the Department of Public Security in the country, which authorizes and has resources to increase the number of preventive personnel.

