At the end of the Zonal phase of the CONADE Nationals 2023in the discipline of Athletics, culiacan It was far superior to the other delegations.

Those from the Sinaloan capital finished with a total of 171 medals, of which 71 of them were gold, while 61 were silver and 39 bronze. In fact, on the first day, culiacan had added 36 giltheads, and at the closing, they contributed 36 more.

Valeria Medina managed to contribute two first places for culiacan. One in the 800 Meters with a time of two minutes, 29 seconds and 36 hundredths, and the other in the 1500 Meters, with 5:20.60 seconds, in the Under 18 Women’s category.

In the Boys Sub 16, Vladimir Félix was another of those who won two gold medals, one in the 80 Meters and the other in the 150 Meters. Benjamin Osuna It also gave those from the Sinaloan capital two first places, in the 400 Meters and 800 Meters tests in the Sub 18-Boys.

In the Under 20 Women’s category, Shania Leon he won two gold medals, one in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 156.12 seconds, and the other in the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 1:08.88 seconds.

Sofia Varela she also obtained two gold medals in the Women’s Sub 20, one in the Long Jump with 4.89 meters and the other in the Triple Jump, with 10.84 meters.

The delegation of navolato it finished as the second best delegation, with 15 gold, nine silver and nine bronze medals.

Of the gold medals, diego hernandez contributed two, one in the Discus Throw with 46.01 meters, and the other in the Shot Impulse with 13.20 meters.

Mariana Felix He did not want to be left behind and also gave the sugarcane municipality two gold medals. The first in the 3000 meters, and the second in the 5000 meters in the Women’s Sub 20.

The Aguirre brothers, Juan Manuel and José Manuel obtained gold and silver for navolatoin the test of the 2000 Meters of the Sub 16 Man.

Third place, in best delegation, went to guasave, culminating with 11 gold, nine silver and nine bronze medals; he followed Mazatlan with 16 medals (five gold); elota with 15 medals in total (five gold) and ahomewith 14 medals.