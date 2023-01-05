Culiacán, Sinaloa.- In the early hours of this Thursday, January 5, 2023, shots and vehicle theft were reported in CuliacánSinaloa.

As if it were a nightmare, Culiacán is once again a victim of violencea cloud of smoke covers the city, which can be seen from any point.

The city is covered with a cloud of smoke / Photo: DEBATE

Members of organized crime set fire to vehicles and trucks in different sectors of the city. The main city blockades are:

Constitución y Calzada Heroico Military College

North Exit Spaces Barcelona

Lola Beltrán and Arjona at UdeO

Spaces Barcelona

Sauz at the height of the Huizache

The Secretary of Public Security of Sinaloa called on the population not to leave.

The Governor of Sinaloa, Rubén Rocha Moya, reported that in light of the events that are taking place in Culiacán, he asks citizens to remain calm and take shelter in their homes.