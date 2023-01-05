Culiacán, Sinaloa.- In the early hours of this Thursday, January 5, 2023, shots and vehicle theft were reported in CuliacánSinaloa.
As if it were a nightmare, Culiacán is once again a victim of violencea cloud of smoke covers the city, which can be seen from any point.
Members of organized crime set fire to vehicles and trucks in different sectors of the city. The main city blockades are:
- Constitución y Calzada Heroico Military College
- North Exit Spaces Barcelona
- Lola Beltrán and Arjona at UdeO
- Spaces Barcelona
- Sauz at the height of the Huizache
The Secretary of Public Security of Sinaloa called on the population not to leave.
The Governor of Sinaloa, Rubén Rocha Moya, reported that in light of the events that are taking place in Culiacán, he asks citizens to remain calm and take shelter in their homes.
