Sinaloa.- The Culiacán Red Cross is confident of achieving the goal of eight million pesos in its annual collection 2022, including overcoming said his manager. Erik Montoya reported that the four million pesos have already been exceeded that, although they have not fallen, they are in the process of doing so to the institution’s account, 4000 of Banorte.

