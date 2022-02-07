Culiacán, Sinaloa.- Faced with the imminent uptick in reservations estimated for motels from Culiacan by on February 14, health protocols will be reinforced To avoid contagion of covid-19, the president of the Association of Owners of Hotels and Motels in the municipality, José Manuel de la Rivas, announced.

He explained that for the organized hotel industry, the celebration of the Day of Love and Friendship does not generate large increases in sales, only those that can be generated in restaurants, however, for motels it is one of the most important dates for the large number of reserved rooms that can be obtained in one day.

As for the economic impact that is estimated, he explained that it is difficult to determine how much it involves because reservations are not usually taken for February 14 at motels of the municipality, only It is served as guests request.

“For us the hotel industry organized outside of the events that we can do with the restaurants and consumption centers that we have, the date is not very important for us, for our colleagues from the motels, it is important, difficult to say how much we expect it to be. be the reaction based on the reservations because there are no reservations, in these hotels it is the queue that is made,” he explained.

In the case of the hotels in the capital of Sinaloa, he reiterated that it is estimated that the behavior in reservations is normal and without important variations, and in the motels, important peaks in demand are expected depending on the proximity of the date.

Regarding the rules of the schedules, he clarified that these will remain unchanged to those that are applied daily, but what is true is that all prevention measures regarding covid-19 will be taken care of.