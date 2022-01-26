Culiacán, Sinaloa.- Dozens of journalists gathered in the Álvaro Obregón square next to the Cathedral to protest the murder of the communicator Lourdes Maldonado happened last Sunday in the city of Tijuana Baja California.

This concentration is part of the National Mobilization which also takes place in various cities of the country, where media workers demand that the authorities do justice and end the impunity that has been going on for many years.

The event was attended by leaders of journalists’ associations such as Juan Manuel Partida and María de los Ángeles Moreno, who were also accompanied by Óscar Loza Ochoa, activist and human rights defender, among other personalities.

Juan Manuel Partida, president of the Association of Journalists of Sinaloa (APS), lamented the murder of Lourdes Maldonado and called on the federal government to thoroughly investigate whoever falls.

He mentioned that only so far in the first month of the year, there have already been three murders of journalists, two of them from Baja California and one from Veracruz.

For her part, María de los Ángeles Moreno said that it is time to move from speeches to actions, that both state and federal authorities must guarantee the safety of communicators.

They also called for justice for the murders of journalists from Sinaloa, such as Javier Valdez, Oscar Rivera and Humberto Millán.