MEXICO CITY.- Culiacán, sinaloahas become the main source of fentanyl, according to records from the Ministry of National Defense (Sedena).

In that municipality, where “Los Chapitos” operate and where Ovidio Guzmán López was arrested on January 5 with a balance of 29 deaths, the soldiers have intercepted (between 2019 and September 2022) 919 kilos and 2 million 650 thousand pills of that drug.

The report, the most up-to-date that the sedenarefers that the military –in coordination with the Attorney General of the Republic– 2,626 kilos of fentanyl have been found or secured in various operations in the countrywhich is up to 50 times more powerful than heroin.

In addition, 8 million pills of that opioid were seized, responsible for more than 63 percent of the 96,779 drug overdose deaths in the United States between March 2020 and 2021, according to official figures.

Of this total, 35 percent of the seized kilograms of fentanyl and 32 percent of the pills have been found only in the municipality of Culiacán, according to official figures.

Military sources believe that fentanyl is manufactured in that municipality and controlled by “Los Menores”thus identified by the Sedena, the children of the former leader of the Sinaloa Cartel, Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, including Ovidio Guzmán.

The rest of the drug has been secured by the Army in border cities such as Mexicali and Tijuana, in Baja California; as well as at the vehicle checkpoints placed by the Sedena in Opodepe and San Luis Río Colorado, in Sonora, in the attempts by “Los Menores” to traffic fentanyl to the United States.

Fentanyl, it is established, have been located in rural and even urban areas of Culiacán.

For example, in July 2022, during reconnaissance and surveillance patrols in Colonia Las Palmas, soldiers and personnel from the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) learned of a warehouse that was used as a space for the collection of drugs by members of organized crime.