The Supreme Court has given the inmates of October 1 a period of five days to express what they consider appropriate regarding the pardon petitions in order for the court to prepare its report on the matter. The president of Òmnium, Jordi Cuixart / Efe EP Barcelona Wednesday, May 5, 2021, 1:33 PM



The president of Òmnium, Jordi Cuixart, has rejected the possibility of receiving a pardon after the Supreme Court has given the inmates of 1-O five days to express what they consider appropriate regarding the pardon petitions in the face of that the court prepare its report on the matter: “We will not accept any humiliation. Neither repentance nor pardon.

«What have they believed? We will not accept any humiliation. Neither repentance nor pardon. We have said it in the Supreme Court, on the street and around the world: the defense of democracy does not admit blackmail. We will do it again! Live Free Catalonia! Not in my name, “he said in a tweet picked up by Europa Press.

The Supreme Court has agreed in a series of orders – one per convicted person – to give them a hearing so that in five days each one of them «expresses what it deems convenient about that request and formulates, if it considers it appropriate, allegations prior to the preparation by this Chamber of the report to be rendered “.