25 finalists have twenty-five minutes to convince and be crowned “French burger of the year”. Steak with black pudding, pan-fried foie gras, maroilles, brie or Comté for the cheese, not to mention the bread which sometimes takes on the appearance of pastry. Ibrahima Sylla, chef in the final of the Coupe de France burger, created his first burgers five years ago, and shared them with those close to him. A consuming passion was born. “There are the industrial McDonald’s that we know and there are the real burgers, with taste and character”, he says. For years, he worked in palaces, saw chefs preparing burgers and learned.

Vincent Boccara won the competition three years ago. His burger with black bread with vegetable charcoal has been put on the menu of starred chef Thierry Marx. With imagination and daring, Samuel Besnard dares to use sweetbreads in his sandwich. The Landais conquered the jury and won the cup. Ibrahima Sylla ends up at the foot of the podium, but he still cherishes the same dream for his burger: to put it on the menu of a great palace. Perhaps it will soon be part of the 1.7 billion burgers consumed each year in France.

