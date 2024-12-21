12/13/2024



Updated at 00:22h.





Planning and organizing the Christmas menu accurately is a good formula to avoid food waste. And if we also opt for local products we will be much closer to a more sustainable celebration. This is what he proposes SENSIA Experience, Every month, from the field to the table, a whole exclusive selection of unique gastronomic items arrives, which come from small Spanish producers, are difficult to find in large sales channels, have exceptional quality, hide an exciting story behind them, are mostly sustainable and are deeply rooted in their environment. A personal project of the Valladolid entrepreneur living in Madrid, Alicia Gervás, who, for reasons of conciliation, decided to abandon her career in the pharmaceutical research sector and reinvent herself. «This project arises from a personal need for reinvention. That’s why I thought about a professional project that was a real passion for me: artisanal gastronomic products. To delve deeper into the gastronomic craftsmanship of a territory is to discover its culture, understand its history and connect with its landscape and its people,” he points out.

In collaboration with chef Yolanda García, leader of the Gastroconciencia project and also known as ‘the weed chef’, this month she has opted for ten products made by different artisan producers from Almería that, from the Sierra de los Filabres to the coast, immerse in the culture of the Andalusian province.

Respect for nature

The Almería chef Yolanda García conceives cuisine as a transforming axis of the world and where each food we consume has an environmental and economic impact. With its Gastroconscience, it is committed to maximum respect for nature, extreme temporality, km0 ingredients, low-impact artisanal fishing, local and sustainable agriculture and livestock, and wild plants (hence its nickname “chef de the weeds”), labor dignity and the recovery of the cultural legacy. García remembers that each action has an impact on the planet and “there is no planet B, the decisions about what we eat are important and contribute to transforming the world, starting with ourselves. Organic foods, which respect harmony and balance with nature, are the best medicine as well as the most exquisite,” he makes clear.

Alicia Gervás adds that «SENSIA Experience is more than a simple pack of gourmet products. They are very well thought out as a whole so that they tell a story and so that they all pair with each other. In addition, we surround the moment with music specially designed to contextualize the occasion and two podcasts for greater immersion in the concept of the month, as well as information about the area or the chosen theme. For this reason, together with the Almeria chef, they have opted for ten products from the area that tell a story: an artisan cheese from Serón, where an ancient oak tree is found and is the largest tree in Andalusia; centerboard spine that honors this traditional conservation technique; handmade salad from the Almeria garden, octopus in oil from their fishing grounds; the fig jam from the small town of Chercós that they eat at the British Royal House, the fig sweets; Paco Palomillo’s organic wine or organic EVOO, almonds and regañas, products promoted by AlvelAl, an association that promotes the largest Ecosystem Restoration plan in Europe.









“We know that many people after enjoying SENSIA have come to meet the artisans, sharing those values ​​that gastronomy is culture,” says Gervás.

SENSIA offers a different selection of local and artisanal products every month.



