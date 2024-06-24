Did you know that popcorn can jump up to a meter high while exploding? You can experience that and more by living the cinema experience at home, with the Cuisinart popcorn machine which is on promotion in Amazon Mexicowhere it went from costing $1,449.00 MXN to only $999.00 Mexican pesos applying the 31% discount temporary. In addition, it has free shipping nationwide and 30 days to make a free return.

Amazon Mexico has put the Cuisinart popcorn machine on sale CPM-700 EasyPop still Price of $999.00 Mexican pesos, in an offer that makes it considerably more accessible than in other stores such as Liverpool. The machine, which has a capacity of 16 cups of popcorn, has a non-stick base and other features that make it an attractive option for popcorn lovers. Do you like it? You can buy it BY CLICKING HERE.

The Cuisinart popcorn machine It includes a bowl with built-in ventilation and a lid, making it easy to prepare and serve popcorn. It has non-slip rubber for greater stability during use. In just 5 minutes, you can have up to 16 cups of popcorn ready to enjoy and to use it, you only need to add a little oil to the base, fill with corn kernels without crowding them, place the lid and turn on.

Cuisinart machine is more expensive in Liverpool

In other department stores such as Liverpool online, liverpool.com.mx, the Cuisinart brand popcorn machine, you can also find it on sale. From $1,699 MXN it has now cost $1,359.20 Mexican pesos with the possibility of up to 6 MSI with participating credit cards.

This machine is $360 pesos cheaper on Amazon than in Liverpool.

In comparison, it is cheaper on Amazon Mexico where you can buy it for months with interest on participating cards that allow from 3 to 24 months. Or, you can also make your payment with Kueski Pay which allows up to 12 fortnights without credit card portability:

TERM MONTHLY PAYMENT FINANCING TOTAL 24 months $58.60* $407.59 $1,406.59 18 months $72.42* $304.70 $1,303.70 12 months $101.39* $217.78 $1,216.78 9 months $129.64* $167.83 $1,166.83 6 months $186.98* $122.88 $1,121.88 3 months $359.30* $78.92 $1,077.92

Advantages of the Cuisinart machine compared to others

One of the advantages of this machine is that the bowl is an integral part of the preparation process, so there is no need to transfer the popcorn to another container, reducing mess. Simply place the small top lid, turn the machine over and remove the rotating base and that way you can take the bowl directly to where you want to enjoy your popcorn.

Popcorn flavors that can be cooked in the Cuisinart

The Cuisinart popcorn machine allows you to prepare a variety of recipes thanks to its included recipe book. Here some examples:

◉ Caramel popcorn: Whether you pop the caramel or make it at home, adding it to your freshly popped popcorn is a delight.

◉ Buttered popcorn: Add a little oil before adding the corn and, at the end, add salt for a more intense flavor.

◉ Popcorn with chili: If you prefer something spicy, toss your popcorn with olive oil and sprinkle with your favorite chili powder.

◉ Cheese popcorn: Cheese makes anything better, and popcorn is no exception. The recipe book shows you how to make them quickly and easily.

This offer from Amazon Mexico makes the Cuisinart popcorn machine a very attractive option for lovers of this snack, offering functionality, ease of use and large capacity at a low price.

