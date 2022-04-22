Cuiabá got a 1-1 draw with Atlético-GO in the first leg between the teams for the third phase of the Copa do Brasil, on Thursday night (21) at Antônio Accioly Stadium.

After this result, the teams will define who gets the spot in the round of 16 of the national competition on May 11 at Arena Pantanal.

After a busy first half, but without goals, Dragão opened the scoring in the 25th minute of the final stage, when Edson scored with a header after a corner kick from shirt 10 Jorginho. But Dourado had the eye for goals from the veteran striker Elton to make everything equal in the 36th minute.

