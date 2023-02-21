Dubai (Union)

Ramon Cugat, the famous Spanish surgeon and medical advisor to FC Barcelona, ​​reassured the health condition of Sharjah club player Ryan Yaslam, a month after he underwent knee surgery in Barcelona last month.

During the visit, which was performed by the distinguished FIFA Medical Center in Dubai, he expressed his satisfaction with the progress of the rehabilitation phase of Ryan, which contributes to a good recovery and return to the stadiums in the best conditions.

The sports injury specialist, who has a wide international reputation, and has previously performed successful surgeries on a number of top football stars in the world such as Johan Cruyff, Luis Suarez, Pep Guardiola and Gerard Pique, appreciated the great capabilities that the FIFA Center in Dubai possesses, which helps injured players to apply The best rehabilitation programs, a healthy recovery, and a strong return to sports.

During the visit, Dutch surgeon Robert Van Dyck, a sports injury specialist and medical advisor to the Dutch club Ajax Amsterdam, was present, who in turn paid a working visit to the FIFA Medical Center in Dubai as part of the cooperation agreements that link the two parties to exchange experiences.