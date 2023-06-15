The event was attended by 10 government ministers and the STF minister Dias Toffoli

A Cufa (Central Única das Favelas) and federal deputies launched this Wednesday night (June 14, 2023) the Front Parliamentarian in Defense of Favelas and Respect for the Citizenship of its Residents. The event, held at the Nereu Ramos auditorium, in the Chamber, was attended by 10 government ministers and the minister of the STF (Federal Supreme Court) Dias Toffoli.

The objective of the front is to think about public policies aimed at the development of favelas and the elaboration of bills on security, urbanization, entrepreneurship and education.

The ministers of the Lula government who attended the event were:

The parliamentary front will be chaired by deputy Washington Quaqua (PT-RJ) and will have as executive secretary the former president of Cufa and counselor of the organization Preto Zezé.

“This front intends to unite the Brazilian parliament, of all parties and political aspects, around an agenda”said Quaquá at the opening of the event.

Preto Zezé defended the diversity of parties in the front so that all the favelas in Brazil are represented, and that a front only with the PT would be a “failure”. “The front had to have this party diversity to represent the favelas”he stated. Zezé also announced ministers Simone Tebet and Silvio Almeida as front ambassadors.

Tebet thanked for being called to be an ambassador and said again that she will include people with lower incomes in the Union’s budget. “As Minister of the Budget, if it’s up to us, with President Lula’s determination, there will be no shortage of money for the poor population of this country.”

Almeida said he was honored to be an ambassador and that he will fulfill the role of serving the most needy population. “We need to integrate people into public policies and that is what we will do”he stated.

Minister Márcio Macêdo declared that life is made of symbols and that the “timing is important”because the country lived “6 years of social interdiction”. He ended his speech by saying that “atit is calm, but it is favorable to change Brazil”.

Minister Anielle Franco defended that politicians listen more to the neediest people. “It is impossible to think what the favela needs without calling the favelado to talk”, he declared. Sonia Guajajara stated that the creation of the front will be important for “ensuring security” of the slum populations.

Minister Daniela Carneiro said she wanted to use tourism to break down barriers and overcome prejudice. Ana Moser was in the same vein and said that she wants to take sport as citizenship for the entire population. “We hope to be together in this construction”he declared.

Toffoli recalled the decisions of the STF in favor of the favelas in Brazil and said that the “dignity” It is the fight of the judiciary.

The application for the creation of the parliamentary front was signed by 201 deputies from different political niches, ranging from Andre Ferreira (PL-PE) until Zeca Dirceu (PT-PR).