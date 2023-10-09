For years, Cuevana has been a headache for film studios and streaming platforms, for free, allows you to see a wide variety of movies and series. For this reason, efforts have been made to close it permanently, most recently in July 2023. But is it still available?

The page Cave 3, which was intervened by the Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment (ACE) is still available. However, when the user tries to access some content, they will be redirected to the official page of the Alliance in order to generate a reminder about the importance of respecting copyright.

Even so, many users took on the task of launching other domains to keep the platform running, so, On some pages it is still possible to find the links to see the movies and series. What is worth emphasizing is that it is a site with access to illegal content, whoever wishes to enter the platform may encounter various scenarios and even risks of downloading a virus to their devices.

Therefore, the recommendation is to refrain from entering these sites and opt for legal services such as Tubi, Crackle, Pluto TV and Vudu which, although they do not have the latest releases, do have a wide catalog to enjoy.

Who was behind the cancellation of Cuevana and what are the risks of its use?

It was the ACE that confirmed the definitive closure of Cuevana 3 as part of a global effort that involved police and judicial authorities in several Latin American countries. According to the organization, the closure of this portal represented a significant victory in its efforts to stop the illegal distribution of audiovisual content.

It is worth mentioning that the ACE is made up of important companies in the entertainment industry such as Amazon, Apple TV+, Disney, HBO, Netflix, Paramount, Sony Pictures, Universal and Warner Bros.

What is Cave?

If you are not familiar with Cuevana is worth saying that this is a service that offers piracy streaming in Spanish. This site has attracted attention around the world for having the largest catalog in Latin America. In fact, it has been one of the most visited pages in the region in recent years.

Cuevana was created in 2009 in Argentina and one of the reasons their service was available for years, despite violating copyright, is because, according to its creators, the website does not commit any crime. Their main argument is that pirated content is stored on external pages and Cuevana is only dedicated to collecting the links.

And anyone who has visited the portal knows that the transmission is not done directly from Cuevana, but various external portal options are offered to view the content. Even so, since its creation, the platform It has been canceled about three times, the last culminating in Peru with the arrest of the website’s main operator.