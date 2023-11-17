In July 2023 the Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment (ACE) undertook an effort to close Cave 3, a portal through which it is possible to enjoy series and films for free. However, other sites emulated the same formula, including Cave 8 which still allows content to be accessed through devices such as smart TVs.

Before going into detail about this option, it should be noted that one of the reasons why Cave was available for so many years is that the portal does not directly offer the content but rather a series of links to access it from other sites, which can mean a security risk for the users’ computers and personal information.

Cuevana 8 the site to find new release content and free movies

Cave It has become one of the favorite entertainment options in Latin America. However, it is necessary to insist that the portal allows access to the transmission of films and series free without the permission of the creators.

Those who wish to know the offer of Cave 8 They simply have to access their internet browser and search for the site with that name. Once there, all the options will be displayed. films either series available. When one is chosen, the sites from where it is possible to download or view the content in real time will be displayed.

It should be said that this is the process that must be followed to watch the content on a smart television. All you have to do is open the browser on the Smart TV or have equipment that allows you to transmit from your cell phone or computer to the screen.

Another option is to download the APK of Cave 8, that is, the package for the Android operating system. In that case, the steps to follow are to write in the internet browser Cave 8 APK Various sites will appear below that offer the option. But, it is important to review each one and pay attention to the comments of other users, as some could be infected and serve to steal information. Then you must start the installation process on the device to be able to start using it.

Can you still watch free movies in Cuevana 3?

As we already mentioned, ACE, which is made up of important companies in the entertainment industry, such as Amazon, Apple TV+, Disney, HBO, Netflix, Paramount and Warner, closed Cave 3 after an operation last July.

After said closure, when a user tries to enter Cave 3 To view some type of content, instead of starting playback, you will be redirected to the official page of the Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment with the intention of generating a reminder about the importance of respecting copyright.

Therefore, it is best to opt for legal sites such as Tubi, Crackle, Pluto TV and Vudu that offer free content and, although they do not have the latest releases, they do have a wide catalog.

What are the risks of using Cuevana to watch movies online?



According to the World Intellectual Property Organization, there are various risks that involve the use of Cave among them: