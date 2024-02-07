Fire. Christian Cueva and Pamela Franco are on everyone's lips due to rumors that indicate that they had an affair despite the fact that the soccer player has been married for 12 years with Pamela Lopez. This story is far from coming to an end because every day new evidence emerges that would prove the love bond between the two, so many times denied by the cumbia singer. Following that line, 'América hoy' made some strong revelations in its program today, February 7, by showing a photo in which the national team is seen at the home of the ex-partner of Christian Dominguez in Chimbote.

Was Christian Cueva at Pamela Franco's house last year?

'America today' began its edition this Wednesday, February 7 with Janet Barboza stating that he had had a conversation with Pamela López, wife of Christian Cueva, and that she had provided them with new evidence that would prove the footballer's extramarital affair with Pamela Franco.

The athlete's spouse showed chats in which it can be seen that he had a fight with 'Aladdin' on December 1, 2023 because she would have already been suspecting the player of infidelity. “Don't even do it again, you've got me fed up,” wrote Pamela López.

But the thing did not stop there, but After the discussion, Cueva would have traveled the next day, December 2, to Nuevo Chimbote, and then go to Pamela Franco's house, according to information published in 'América hoy'.

“I live right in the oval where Pamela's (Franco) family lives, she sometimes comes, but since that date in December she still hasn't come and it's even worse after this scandal,” said the anonymous source who provided him with the evidence of the alleged disloyalty to Pamela López. “That photo is more obvious, it is Pamela's (Franco) house, the one where the plants are.”

Would Pamela Franco have been with Christian Cueva in Nuevo Chimbote?

After it became clear that Christian Cueva a photograph would have been taken at home Pamela Franco in New Chimboteeveryone wanted to know if the cumbia singer accompanied him on the trip that the soccer player took after fighting with his wife.

Precisely the user who would have told this rumor to the national team's spouse revealed that Pamela Franco would have been in the same town and that there would even be a video that would prove these speculations: “That day Pamela came alone with her daughter. I think Domínguez had a concert because he didn't come, because whenever she comes, he also came, but that day he didn't come. It was for his deceased mother's mass, for her deceased mother's birthday. “His mom. Let me get you the video.”

On the other hand, López confirmed that she quarreled with her husband because he had told her that he was going to Chimbote to have a meeting with the mayor of this city, so she asked him, after her meeting with the mayor, to reached out in Trujillo, to which Cueva refused.

What did Christian Domínguez say about Pamela López?

Christian Domínguez broke his silence about the strong rumors that ran through the corridors of an alleged clandestine romance that Christian Cueva had in the past with Pamela Franco.

The singer stated that he never called Pamela López to provide her with any information about Pamela Franco and commented that he is not aware of that issue: “No (I did not give any material to Pamela López). I have nothing to say about it. The people who have to clarify are them, about that call, because that was after what happened. I have no proof, no evidence, I have nothing that makes me suspect or doubt Pamela. No, we have not talked about the Christian Cueva issue. She mentioned this to me herself, I just listened to her and told her it was fine.”

