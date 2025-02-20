Almería It is a province of contrasts, vast deserts such as the Natural Play Tabernas Desert and beautiful beaches in which to relax and forget about daily stress. The mountains are also very present in the Almeria geography, and get lost by them allows you to discover authentic wonder.

Its peoples are the demonstration of art and culture That, together with history and traditions, they allow the traveler to discover a magical part of the territory of Spain. One of them is Vélez Blancoa municipality of about two thousand inhabitants very close to the border with Murcia. This little enclave hides in its vicinity a very special place, perfect for a family getaway in contact with nature.

THE CAVE OF THE SIGNS

Cave of signs. Junta de Andalucía

In the municipality of Vélez Banco there is a historical natural show thanks to its reflection of the past. We talk about the Cave of signs, a place where numerous cave paintings in which you can see perfectly the activities carried out by the civilizations that inhabited the area at that time.

This cavity in the rock has representations of the known as Levantine rock artwhich contained images of animals such as deer or goats, men and women in struggle, important people of the tribe and much more. It is estimated that the origin of the paintings took place approximately five thousand years ago and have been considered one of the most representative symbols of Almería.

Cave of signs. Junta de Andalucía

The Excellent conservation of these paintings It is due to the scarce hours of direct light that this cave receives, located in the fault plane of the coat of a mountain. In this area of ​​the country, numerous elements of Rock artbut the Cave of signs is undoubtedly one of the broadest and best preserved.

The cave is part of the Rock art set of the Mediterranean archand such is its beauty and historical importance, which in 1924 was declared National Historic Monument for UNESCObeing included in its world heritage list. In one of its walls you can see the Indalo, a man who holds the rainbow and who is already an Almeria treasure.

The paintings

Cave of signs. Junta de Andalucía

Among the numerous cave paintings that can be seen in the cave, some stand out such as the hunter or Indalo, with their arc and arrows, a family tree represented by triangles, different birds and other amorphous animals with two heads and six legs, and natural elements such as the sun or a waterfall with water and someone bathing.

One of the most relevant pieces is that of the sorcerer, who had to be an important person of the tribe, since he was drawn from a size higher than the rest and with ritual elements in the vicinity. In the Guided tour that allows you to know the caveyou can also see a utensil that they used to cause noise and Be able to communicate with the inhabitants of other caves.

