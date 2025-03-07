The president of Cepyme, Gerardo Cuerva, has taken a step back in his intention that the Board of the Organization approve the end of the delegated vote for the elections without the previous guarantee of the Executive Committee. Cuerva assumes now that this delegation is still valid … and ask that “extraordinaryly as it was previously applied.”

Cepyme has issued an urgent statement on Friday night in which this decision makes “having not completed the ratification of said change by the General Assembly.” It does this text – after the Executive Committee of the Organization “analyzed different legal reports on the modification of the Internal Regime Regulations and clarified doubts about the procedure of the decision taken on the Board of Directors of February 18”.

That day, Cuerva informed the Executive Committee that he was going to present a proposal to the subsequent board to end the delegated vote so that all participants in the electoral process had to exercise their right directly, and not by representation, as had happened so far in Cepyme. The Committee rejected this option, but Cuerva transferred it to the Board, which endorsed it, generating a legal conflict in which several conflicting reports have crossed about the legal validity of that vote.

Despite this change of passage, Cueva urges the organization “to continue strengthening internal democracy.” And he acknowledges that given the proximity of the elections, its objective is to “provide more clarity to the electoral process that will begin imminently and prevent the approved modification from being interpreted as a decision adopted for its own benefit.”

Likewise, due to the discrepancies manifested during the last weeks, President Cepyme makes a call for calm and the responsibility of all “and states” the need to resume the climate of unity and consensus that has prevailed in the organization in the last four years. ” At the same time, it considers it necessary to act with exemplarity and with the commitment that the defense of democracy prevails and under the only mission of representing and giving voice to the small and medium enterprises of Spain.