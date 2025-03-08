The president of Cepyme, Gerardo Cuerva, will propose to the dome of his organization Maintain the delegated vote system In the next elections as a measure to reduce the confrontation manifested in public and private in recent weeks with the direction of CEOE. As the Granadino businessman has been able to know, the decision to convene the Executive Committee that two weeks ago opposed this change and the Board of Directors next Tuesday, with the aim of sitting the rules of the electoral process and announce the date of the vote. The SME leader defends that this was an attempt to improve internal democracy and that I did not look for the “own benefit” In a statement released late this Friday, so he proposes to make an exception.

The delegated vote has focused the discussion between the two families of the employer since the management of the employer of small and medium enterprises decided to homologate the system applied in CEOE or ATA, where There is no possibility to delegate the vote in another vowel in the elections And for the rest of the decisions the number of opinions that a person can concentrate is limited to six. This is because Cuerva decided to take this step after knowing that the environment of the president of the CEOE, Antonio Garamendi, was exercising pressures with “economic blackmail” in order to ensure the support of the candidacy he faced the current president of Cepyme.

This process was very controversial, given that the Executive Committee positioned itself against this turn and then the Board (the body that has the capacity to modify the statutes) endorsed the changes. The discussion took place in a high voltage climate, in which the vowels closest to the CEOE positions threatened to challenge the changes in the courts and sent a series of letters to the SME leader to denounce the illegality of these changes. At the beginning of this week a crossing of legal reports took place. Cuerva was covered by the former president of the Constitutional Court, María Emilia Casas, who came in person to defend the “provisional” validity of the new vote mechanism waiting for him to be endorsed by the General Assembly. The most favorable vowels to Garamendi responded with another of the consultant EY, but the tone was reduced.

Business sources explain to this newspaper that several business leaders have transferred their apologies to Cuerva for the tone used on February 18 and one of them, did so at the committee meeting last Tuesday. However, this He has not caused the attempts to close an agreement between the parties prosper To agree on a joint candidacy instead of facing the polls. On Wednesday, the same day that Cepyme granted its annual awards, it was publicly made that the president of CEOE-Cepyme Valladolid, Angela de Miguel, is the person backed by CEOE to measure themselves with a crow in these elections and the different sources consulted, they are impossible to bring the positions again. “They are determined to go to the elections, it seems impossible,” they point out.

In this context, Cuerva wants to avoid a situation that harms the image of business organizations -as several business leaders denounced after both staging their differences against the president of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, and the Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, in the same act of the awards-. From the organization they admit that they do not give the times to convene an assembly that supports the changes, so they believe that the most coherent option is to conserve the old voting system as an exceptional measure, Only for the next electionssince the change is endorsed by the Board and is formally valid.

In addition, other business sources recognize that for Cuerva it would be very risky to vote the modification of the voting system before the elections, since the sense in which the 500 members were inclined to advance which of the candidates would support a few days later. The Board is a projection of the assembly and in this forum, there is a majority that supports the president of Cepyme, however None of them ignore that CEOE has the key to financing of the employer of SMEs and decides on the spaces that it yields so that organizations that are part of this location. Therefore, he has opted to summon the committee and the Board on March 11 with the goal of closing the controversy about the legality of the decision to prevent them from delegating the votes.

The Board is the competent body to decide, for being indicated by the internal regulations to modify the statutes and for being the forum in which the aforementioned changes were approved. However, the consulted sources detail that “it is not about going back” but also postponing the endorsement of modifications to prevent controversy from continuing to grow. “The objective of this proposal is provide the electoral process with greater clarity which will begin imminently and prevent the approved modification can interpret as a decision adopted for its own benefit, “explains Cepyme. The date of the vote is planned to be known, which You have to leave a minimum of 50 days to formalize the candidacies and the team that accompanies them.