The president of Cepyme, Gerardo Cuerva, brought together the Executive Committee of the Employers of Small and Medium Enterprises two weeks after the meeting in which the organ was divided into two before the proposal of the Granadino businessman to change the voting system. The goal was Clear legal doubts about the vote made by the Board of Directors Hours later for which the changes promoted by Cuerva were incorporated into the internal regulation to end the delegated vote that Antonio Garamendi sought to use to add support to his candidate. Sources present at the meeting transferred to the election.

The document prepared by the Professor of Labor Law and Social Security delves into the position indicated in the report in charge of the reference office of the employer, Montero Catena & Venturi, and advanced by this newspaper in which it was concluded that the change was legal and valid. After reviewing the minutes of both meetings and the statutes of Cepyme, The Minister of the State Council also He explained that the committee’s proposal was not binding or supposed a decision in itself, since only the Board has the competence to reform the internal regulations and in this forum the changes proposed by Cuerva obtained a support of 64 votes compared to 55 rejections. “There is not the slightest asomo of statutory illegality of the Board of Directors” The work concludes.

The jurist addressed the point of the statutes that states that “the modifications will be approved by the Board of Directors at the proposal of the Executive Committee” to which the critical sector (majority within the ordinary management body) clings to boost a challenge in court. Casas points out that this section “is limited to establishing a specific order in the procedure for approval and modification of the Internal Regime Regulation” for which The committee’s proposal is a “procedural act” to overcome before the organ that has the ability to decide (the Board) carries out the decision act by which the proposed changes are adopted within the age of day. That is to say, that the first organ can reflect its position, as it did with a negative proposal but that its criteria does not determine in any way the decision that the Board can be made, where the members of the employer of the small and medium enterprises are represented.

The intention of the president of Cepyme was to calm the waters before Wednesday, when the organization of small and medium -sized companies celebrates its annual awards that will have the intervention of the president of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, during his closure. There Cuerva will meet the president of CEOE again just two days after he appealed to “Leave aside egos and partial interests” And call the “business unit” in the Electoral Assembly of ATA, where Lorenzo Amor was re -elected as head of the Association of Autonomous Integrated into the employer. However, this was not possible since the majority sector counterattacked with another legal document signed by the consultant EY (Ernst & Young), as this newspaper could know.

This group had told Cuerva its discomfort through a series of letters sent on February 20 (two days after the controversial meeting of the committee) in which it was denounced that “a series of serious irregularities” had been committed by which the statutes were violated and “the confidence of the members of the organization and its external image” were damaged. The sector that two days before had voted against the changes proposed by Cuerva questioned that the president imposed the secret vote that they claimed was only reserved for the “election and cessation of the president” but not for “its improvised use in the adoption of agreements at meetings” And he argued that this change supposed “a decrease in unprecedented democratic guarantees.

On the other hand, both the two reports prepared by the dispatch that Cepyme is usually advised as the one made by houses put the emphasis on the current system until these modifications were approved (which have to be endorsed by the General Assembly) and that it was different from that of ATA or CEOE diminished the democratic quality of the employer. “The prohibition of the exercise of the right to vote by representation is a requirement of democratic votes, so it is a late achievement its incorporation into the internal regulation of Cepyme,” said the former president of the Constitutional Court, who understood that It was a change that the employer would be forced to carry out sooner or later to adapt to article 7 of the Constitution that dictates that they work with democratic criteria.

Cuerva has summoned the Board next Tuesday, March 11, when it is expected to put the elections to the presidency of Cepyme where everything indicates that it will be measured with the candidate that Garamendi is promoted. Then you will have to Convene the General Assembly To endorse changes in the vote.