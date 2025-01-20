The president of Cepyme states that his intention is to stand for elections in the organization when they are called this year





The president of Cepyme, Gerardo Cuerva, has assured that he has always worked “with loyalty” to the president of the CEOE, Antonio Garamendi, after learning of the employer’s leader’s intention to look for an alternative candidate to Cuerva for when elections are called in …









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only