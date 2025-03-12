The president of Cepyme, Gerardo Cuerva, considers that the organization must have his own “voice” and his “criteria” within the employers and that this position is what “have to define” the members of the Confederation in the next elections that will take place on May 20.

Cuerva considers that if Cepyme gives that prominence, other organizations can be located in that hole. «When one does not occupy his spaceOr, another will come and occupy it «, has indicated. And for this, it refers to the intention of the Government to change the Law on Business Representativity, for which it could accommodate other organizations if Cepyme, where appropriate, ceases to have prominence.

The government came to quote the employers in La Moncloa to undertake one of the most delicate reforms, which affects the representativeness of business organizations and determines its presence at the tables of social dialogue and subsidies public they receive. Pedro Sánchez already warned last November to the businessmen, in a previous visit, which would soon undertake these changes, and now he personally takes the reins of the negotiation.

“The role of Cepyme must be the same, whoever its president is,” he said. “One thing is that and another thing is the voice that Spanish SMEs must always have,” he said. And he has done so to insist that this role of SMEs is not at odds with the desired “business unit.” “That unit is not at stake,” He has pointed out.









He has also referred to the criticism of the candidate to preside over Cepyme, Angela de Miguel, about the absence of Cepyme at certain social negotiation tables, as indicated in an interview in ABC. “Cepyme has been in these four years always present in collective bargaining” and “doubting that is missing the team of professionals” that make up the organization. “That is out of place,” he said.