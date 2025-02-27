The events rush into Cepyme, after its executive committee voted against a reform of the unlimited delegated vote in the organization last week and the Board of Directors did it in favor. The pronouncements caused a clash in the organization … Unprecedented, an unpublished situation in the process prior to the elections in the employer of SMEs, in which, if nothing remedies it, there will be two candidates, that of Cuerva and the one that will endorse the president of the CEOE, Antonio Garamendi, still unknown, in a maneuver for Eviction to the Andalusian businessman of the Presidency having lost your trust.

After the voting, the General Secretariat of Cepyme commissioned a legal report that analyzed whether the Board Agreement on Modification of the Internal Regime Regulation adopted last Tuesday 18 was in accordance with the legality. The report, to which ABC has had access, has been prepared by the office Moreno Catena & Venturi And his conclusion is clear: the performance of the president of Cepyme was consistent with law and the vote of the Board was valid. The members of the Committee and the Board have this report.

In their story, lawyers argue that the Board is the governing body of Cepyme, in which all member organizations are represented, which is, “on a reduced scale”, A PROJECTION OF THE GENERAL ASSEMBLYwhich is the supreme organ of government and decision of the employer. Therefore, they explain that “the associative will of Cepyme as a confederation does not reside in the Executive Committee, but in the General Assembly and, more daily, on the Board of Directors.”

According to the jurists, The Committee «has no statutory or regulatory powers to establish or modify internal standards of the organization ». They argue that “it is incoherent with the spirit of the statutes and incompatible with the regulation of the powers of the Executive Committee contained in them to maintain that article 57 must be interpreted as that the committee corresponds to a binding decision on or not to formulate or not a proposal to modify the regulation (proposal that emanates from the President, given that he has the exclusive power to make the orders of the day) Have the opportunity to vote regarding an issue that is within its competence (and not the committee) ».

Democratic principles

Lawyers add that such interpretation is contrary to law, “Because it unduly attributes the Executive Committee prerogatives that the statutes do not recognize or assign it, and advocates the violation of the voting rights of the member organizations.” In his opinion, “the process of expression of the associative will of those affiliated with Cepyme would be distorted, cutting off the democratic principles on which business organizations must be based, and ultimately incurring a violation of the statutes and the Cepyme Regulation.” They appeal to article 28 of the Internal Regime Regulation, which “provides that the Regulation may be modified by the Board of Directors, without any reference to the proposals of the Committee.”

Therefore, they explain that the statutory mention that the agreements must be adopted «At the proposal of the Executive Committee» It should be interpreted as “may” may make proposals for modifications to the regulation, even if possible, drafting your text or issuing reports, but such mention does not confer the power to prohibit proposals that have been included by the President in the order of a meeting. ” And they conclude: «The Board of Directors agreement on modification of articles 13 and 26 of the Internal Regime Regulation must be qualified as Valid and adjusted to law having been adopted by the competent bodies duly convened for the purpose ».

Immediate withdrawal

The legal arguments that this report wields are given by Bruces with what the Cepyme Committee thinks. In a letter sent to Cuerva two days after the February 18 meeting, advanced by ABC, its members urged the “immediate” withdrawal from the changes because they considered that it had violated the statutes and their Article 57. They warned that, otherwise, they would go to Justice, at the same time that they demanded the call for elections. They warned that, otherwise, they would take the reins of the employer after ensuring that the confidence of the members in the organization and their external image has been damaged. “

Next Tuesday, the 4th president of Cepyme has summoned his committee again and on 11 he will bring together his board of directors.